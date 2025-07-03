National judo team to join Prague Junior European Cup

3 July 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Prague Junior European Cup will take place on July 5-6 in the Czech Republic, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 22 judokas (14 boys and 8 girls) across 10 weight categories.

The male judokas participating in the Prague Junior European Cup include Mirkhalig Iskandarov, Ayhan Mirzazade, and Nijat Eyvazov in the 60 kg category; Mehdi Jafarov, Salim Sultanov, and Nihad Yahyayev in the 73 kg category; Nahid Tarquliyev, Roman Garayev, Mehdi Abbasov, and Jasur Ibadlı in the 81 kg category; Janpolad Aliyev and Ali Gazimammadov in the 90 kg category; and Davud Namazlı and Vidadi Aliyev in the 100 kg category.

Among the female judokas, Aydan Valiyeva and Khadija Gadashova compete in the 52 kg category; Fidan Gasimova and Gulnarə Bayramova in the 57 kg category; Nilgun Rzayeva and Leyla Atayeva in the 63 kg category; Parvana Abdullayeva in the 70 kg category; and Nigar Suleymanova in the +78 kg category.

The Prague Junior European Cup is expected to bring together 447 athletes (280 boys and 167 girls) from 32 countries.

The referees, including members of the ACF judiciary, Arzu Ajalova and Akif Tahirov, who hold A-category international refereeing licenses, will ensure fair play during the competition.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.