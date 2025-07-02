Attestation of music and art schools teachers planned for this year completed [PHOTOS]

2 July 2025 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An attestation process has been conducted to assess the professional competence and skills of teachers at music and art schools operating under the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The attestation scheduled for 2025 has concluded as of July 1.

The media representatives observed the attestation process live at the Baku Choreography Academy.

The Advisor to the Culture Minister Jasarat Valehov, stated that on the final day, teachers specializing in painting, choir conducting, and guitar demonstrated their knowledge and skills.

In accordance with Azerbaijani legislation, the attestation was carried out objectively and transparently, covering educational institutions across Baku, Absheron-Khizi, Mil-Mugan, Shirvan-Salyan, and Guba-Khachmaz districts.

The process, which began on February 28, evaluated the knowledge and experience of approximately 4,100 teachers across various specialties.

It was noted that in 2026, the attestation of teachers working in educational institutions throughout all regions of the country under the Culture Ministry will be completed.

During the attestation, two teachers received positive evaluations, while three teachers, deemed unsuitable for their current positions, were given additional opportunities.

Organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodical and Specialization Improvement Center, training sessions are currently being held at three schools for this category of teachers.

Experienced specialists from various artistic educational institutions are involved in the training.

Those who complete the training successfully, passing the testing and interview stages organized by the State Examination Center, will be able to resume their teaching activities at schools.

The Culture Minister's Advisor Jasarat Valehov emphasized that the attestation process involved the Uzeyir Hajibayli Baku Music Academy, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Baku Choreography Academy, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan National Conservatory, as well as the Music College under this institution, the Bulbul Special Secondary Music School, the Gara Garayev Central Art School, and other leading artistic educational establishments, with support from their faculty members.

It was highlighted that teachers who could not participate in the process due to valid reasons will have an additional attestation.