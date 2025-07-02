Netflix announces collaboration with NASA

2 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Netflix has announced a thrilling collaboration with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to bring the wonders of space directly into your living room, Azernews reports.

According to a recent post on the streaming giant's X (formerly Twitter) page, the partnership aims to make space exploration more accessible to audiences around the world. Starting in the summer of 2025, Netflix will be broadcasting live rocket launches, astronauts' spacewalks, mission reports, and breathtaking views of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS).

"We’re excited to team up with NASA to bring space a little closer to home," the Netflix post reads. "This collaboration will allow viewers to experience the excitement and wonder of space missions like never before."

Beyond the breathtaking visuals, Netflix and NASA also plan to feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including interviews with astronauts, mission control updates, and immersive documentaries about space exploration. For fans of space science, this will be an opportunity to witness some of the most monumental moments in human spaceflight history in real-time.