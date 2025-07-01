Apple developing 7 AR/VR devices, first launching this year

1 July 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple is actively working on seven virtual and augmented reality (AR/VR) devices, with the first expected to launch before the end of 2025, Azernews reports.

The company views head-mounted devices as the next major trend in consumer electronics. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is currently developing at least seven projects: three from the Vision series and four smart glasses models. Development timelines for five of these have already been confirmed, while two others are still in the early conceptual stages.

One of the most anticipated devices is an updated version of the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which will reportedly be powered by Apple’s upcoming M5 processor. Mass production is expected to begin in Q3 2025, with estimated shipments ranging from 150,000 to 200,000 units by year’s end. Despite the new chip, no major hardware changes are expected in this version.

Kuo also confirmed that Apple has not abandoned the more affordable Vision Air headset, which aims to be a lighter and more accessible alternative to the Vision Pro. Production is scheduled for Q3 2027. The Vision Air will reportedly be about 40% lighter than its predecessor, thanks to the use of plastic and magnesium alloys, and will feature fewer sensors to reduce costs.

Another ambitious project in the pipeline is the second-generation Vision Pro, expected in 2028, which will feature a completely redesigned form factor and Apple’s most advanced processor to date. It is said to be significantly lighter and more affordable than the first-generation model.

The company is also preparing to enter the smart glasses market. Earlier reports suggested a 2026 release, but Kuo now believes Apple’s first smart glasses will appear no earlier than Q2 2027, as a direct competitor to the Meta Ray-Ban glasses. The initial rollout is expected to range from 3 to 5 million units, with several variants differing in materials and features.

Key functionalities for the smart glasses will include:

Voice control

Gesture recognition

Photo and video capture

AI-powered object recognition

Apple is also said to be developing two versions of XR smart glasses with built-in displays. The first version may debut in 2028, supporting voice commands and gesture input. Details about the second variant remain undisclosed.

Interestingly, Kuo also mentioned a previously shelved VR device with a built-in display and a wired connection to Mac and iPhone. This project was suspended due to its excessive weight, but development could resume, with a possible launch in Q2 2026.

A notable takeaway from Kuo's report is his belief that Apple’s entry into the AR/VR market — though later than some competitors — will ultimately set new industry standards. Leveraging advanced technologies, deep ecosystem integration, and its signature design philosophy, Apple may not just catch up but redefine the category entirely.