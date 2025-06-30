From Caspian to Balkans: Strategic pipeline of trust

30 June 2025 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In a world increasingly shaped by the geography of energy, few developments are as quietly transformative as Azerbaijan’s growing partnership with the Balkans. At the heart of this strategic evolution lies a simple but powerful truth: energy is not only about pipelines and trade routes—it is also about trust. Azerbaijan’s export of over 128 million cubic meters of natural gas to Serbia in the first four months of 2025 is a testament to a broader realignment in Eurasia. Though often overshadowed by louder players on the global energy stage, this modest Caspian nation has steadily and consistently built its reputation as a reliable energy supplier. Serbia,...

