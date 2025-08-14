Türkiye sets path to single-digit inflation by 2027

14 August 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The third Inflation Report of the year was announced with a presentation by the Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye, Fatih Karahan. At the inflation briefing held on May 22, it was estimated that inflation figures would decline to 24 percent in 2025, 12 percent in 2026, and 8 percent in 2027. In the third Inflation Report, the three-year inflation expectations were revealed.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!