Azercell’s Contact Center receives over 2,5 million inquiries in the first half of 2025

14 August 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Mobile operator achieves outstanding customer satisfaction results above international standards

In the first six months of 2025, Azercell recorded more than 2.5 million customer inquiries across its service channels. During this period, the Call Center received nearly 1.5 million calls. Meanwhile, the Online Customer Services team responded to 400,000 inquiries. Of these, 224,000 were submitted via the company’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and TikTok. Additionally, Azercell’s “AI Chat Bot”, integrated within the mobile app, processed close to 800,000 requests.

The average response time for calls was 2 minutes and 45 seconds, which is almost twice as short as the global standard of 6–7 minutes. The majority of inquiries were related to internet packages, number-related operations, balance and payment issues, tariff plans, and other services.

“Aicell”, Azerbaijani language AI-powered virtual assistant, continues to enhance customer experience. “Aicell” processed 84% of customer requests received by the Call Center. Offering services in 10 areas, such as information provision and service activation/deactivation, the virtual assistant independently addressed 17% of incoming inquiries, directing the rest to the relevant departments.

Since its launch in December 2024, the “AI Chat Bot”, another innovation from Azercell embedded in its mobile app, has directly resolved 68% of 800,000 inquiries with 90% accuracy. Operating 24/7, this digital solution has directed other inquiries to Online Customer Services.

These results reflect Azercell’s commitment to high service quality and its innovation-driven, customer-centric approach. Notably, the Call Center’s customer satisfaction index reached 93.2%, exceeding the internationally accepted standard of 85%.

Further demonstrating Azercell’s service excellence, the company was granted the ISO 10002:2018 certification (Quality Management — Customer Satisfaction — Guidelines for Complaints Handling in Organizations) following a quality audit conducted in April by “TÜV Austria Azerbaijan” LLC. This certification recognizes companies that rigorously review customer feedback and continuously improve the complaint handling processes.

Customers can contact Azercell’s Call Center 24/7 via the short number *1111, as well as through the landline numbers (012) 4904949 (for prepaid line subscribers) and (012) 4905252 (for postpaid line subscribers).