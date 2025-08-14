Azernews.Az

Thursday August 14 2025

Azerbaijan’s specialized fish feed plant opens new markets in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

14 August 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s specialized fish feed plant opens new markets in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The company operates Azerbaijan's first specialized fish feed production plant, with an investment of over 12 million manats. Equipped with advanced Austrian and Turkish technologies, the facility has an annual production capacity of 35,000 tons of fish feed and 10,000 tons of animal feed. The plant has created more than 20 permanent jobs.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more