Azernews.Az

Thursday August 14 2025

Foreign Ministry сongratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

14 August 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)
Foreign Ministry сongratulates Pakistan on Independence Day
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations to Pakistan on its Independence Day, Azernews reports.

This announcement was made on the organization’s account on X.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more