Foreign Ministry сongratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

14 August 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Our most sincere and heartfelt congratulations to brotherly People and the Government of #Pakistan on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan! Long Live Pakistan! Happy Independence Day! 🇦🇿🇵🇰 @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/gXu2PLEibd

This announcement was made on the organization’s account on X.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations to Pakistan on its Independence Day, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!