Foreign Ministry сongratulates Pakistan on Independence Day
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations to Pakistan on its Independence Day, Azernews reports.
This announcement was made on the organization’s account on X.
Our most sincere and heartfelt congratulations to brotherly People and the Government of #Pakistan on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) August 14, 2025
Long Live Pakistan!
Happy Independence Day! 🇦🇿🇵🇰@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/gXu2PLEibd
