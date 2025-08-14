Police seize large quantity of narcotics in nationwide operation

14 August 2025 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

As a result of large-scale operational measures carried out by police officers on August 13, authorities confiscated around 70 kilograms of narcotics and uncovered 3,267 wild hemp bushes weighing more than three tons, which were subsequently destroyed, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported that the operations targeted illegal drug cultivation and distribution across multiple regions. Law enforcement officials noted that such coordinated actions are part of an intensified effort to curb the spread of narcotics and eliminate sources of illegal drug production.

According to the MIA, decisive and continuous measures are being taken to detect and dismantle such activities, with a focus on both preventing the illegal cultivation of hemp and disrupting narcotics trafficking networks in the country.