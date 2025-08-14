Socar Türkiye and Turkish Airlines sign MoU on sustainable aviation fuel cooperation

14 August 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR Türkiye's CEO Elchin Ibadov and the CEO of Turkish Airlines Bilal Ekşi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SOCAR Türkiye and Turkish Airlines, focusing on cooperation in the field of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Azernews reports.

Azernews reports, citing SOCAR Türkiye, that the agreement will expand the companies’ existing jet fuel partnership to include SAF and lay the groundwork for broader projects aimed at achieving regional sustainability goals.

“We are proud to implement our sustainability vision, which we outlined at COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan last year, with concrete projects in Türkiye. Thanks to the high production capacity of our group company STAR Refinery, advanced processing technologies, modern operations focused on digitalization and our R&D efforts, we have a strong and competitive infrastructure in SAF production,” the statement said.