Over ₼ 181 manats refunded from state budget in 1st seven months of year

14 August 2025 17:57 (UTC+04:00)
Between January and July 2025, a total of 181.76 million manats was refunded from the state budget to individuals and legal entities in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, according to the Ministry of Finance.

