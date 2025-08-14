Azernews.Az

Thursday August 14 2025

Number of catering businesses rises in Garabagh and East Zangazur

14 August 2025 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
Number of catering businesses rises in Garabagh and East Zangazur
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The data highlights an expanding catering industry, contributing to local economic growth and creating new job opportunities in these regions.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more