Nine new enterprises join Masalli Industrial Park, boosting non-oil industry

14 August 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Nine entrepreneurial entities have been granted resident status at the Masalli Industrial Park, managed by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, with a total investment exceeding 14.7 million manats. Six of these enterprises have already commenced operations, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

