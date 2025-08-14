Kapaz signs Senegalese midfielder ahead of Premier League kick off

14 August 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Kapaz PFK is continuing to bolster its squad with new additions, Azernews reports.

The football club has finalized another transfer ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The regional team has reached an agreement with 26-year-old Senegalese winger/midfielder Amadou Ciss.

Last season, Ciss played for Adanaspor. He has prior experience playing abroad in Cyprus, France, and the Netherlands.

Ciss has also represented Senegal at the youth national team level.

Throughout his career, he has appeared in 181 matches, netted 25 goals, and provided 15 assists.