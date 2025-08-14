Kapaz signs Senegalese midfielder ahead of Premier League kick off
Kapaz PFK is continuing to bolster its squad with new additions, Azernews reports.
The football club has finalized another transfer ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.
The regional team has reached an agreement with 26-year-old Senegalese winger/midfielder Amadou Ciss.
Last season, Ciss played for Adanaspor. He has prior experience playing abroad in Cyprus, France, and the Netherlands.
Ciss has also represented Senegal at the youth national team level.
Throughout his career, he has appeared in 181 matches, netted 25 goals, and provided 15 assists.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!