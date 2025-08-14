Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology joins international seminar [PHOTOS]

14 August 2025 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An international seminar-training titled "Silk Road Culinary Heritage: Introduction to Zooarchaeology and Archaeobotany" has been held in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Institute of History and Cultural Heritage of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan and the Institute of Cultural Heritage Studies under Teikyo University of Japan.

The institute was represented at the seminar by staff members Ulviyya Safarova, Narmin Mammadli, and Ulkar Allahverdiyeva.

The training program included both theoretical and practical sessions in the fields of archaeobotany and zooarchaeology.

In the archaeobotany section, participants practiced techniques such as sample flotation, seed sorting, and identification under a microscope.

In the zooarchaeology section, they gained practical skills in bone identification, morphological analysis, measurements, determination of age and sex, recognition of pathologies, and cut mark analysis.

As part of the program, participants visited the excavation site of the medieval city of Ak-Beshim, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, to observe the ongoing research firsthand.

Visits were also organized to the Burana historical complex and museum, as well as the National Museum of Kyrgyzstan.

At the end of the training, all participants were awarded certificates.