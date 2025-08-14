Azerbaijan demonstrates scientific and cultural heritage at Expo 2025 Osaka [PHOTOS]

14 August 2025 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

As part of the global platform provided by Expo 2025 Osaka, Azerbaijan continues to showcase its rich scientific and cultural heritage to the international community.

At the Azerbaijan Pavilion, a special presentation event titled: Science and Culture in the Independent Republic of Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan–Japan Scientific and Cultural Relations" has been held, bringing attention to the deepening ties between the two nations, Azernews reports, citing the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature.

Organised with the aim of promoting Azerbaijan's intellectual potential and enhancing new avenues of collaboration, the event aimed to promote Azerbaijan’s scientific and cultural potential to the international community, as well as to encourage a new phase in Azerbaijan–Japan relations.

The keynote speaker of the event, Dr. Gulnar Yunusova, a leading researcher at the Azerbaijan Institute of Literature and a PhD in Philology, delivered a speech on the topic "Science and Culture in the Independent Republic of Azerbaijan: The Development of Azerbaijan–Japan Scientific and Cultural Relations."

In her presentation, she emphasised that following the restoration of independence, the development of science and culture became one of the main priorities of the country's state policy. The role of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) in this regard was particularly highlighted.

Gulnar Yunusova stressed that the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences is not only a scientific institution but also a sanctuary of knowledge, preserving the spiritual and intellectual heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

She provided detailed information on the initiatives and agreements signed by ANAS President, academician Isa Habibbayli, aimed at integrating Azerbaijani science into the international community. She noted that introducing the classical literary heritage of Azerbaijani science to the world, promoting modern scientific research on a global scale, and conducting joint research with Japanese scholars form the strategic foundation of this cooperation.

The presentation also shed light on the historical phases of Azerbaijan–Japan scientific and cultural relations, including bilateral forums, exhibitions, reciprocal visits, and joint publications held during the independence period.

Following the presentation, participants' questions about Azerbaijani culture, the directions of Azerbaijani science, formats of scientific cooperation with Japan, mutual interests, and new project opportunities were addressed.

In the cultural segment of the event, Minara Shukurova, a tireless promoter of Azerbaijani culture in Japan, gave a presentation on Azerbaijan's national clothing, music, and dances.

Expo 2025 Osaka, organised by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), runs from April 13 to October 13, 2025, marking its second time in Osaka after 1970.

The event focuses on advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, emphasising efforts to achieve these goals within the remaining five years.

It also promotes Japan's Society 5.0 vision—a super smart society integrating ICT to enhance prosperity through cyberspace and physical space. Under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," the expo's sub-themes include "Saving Lives," "Empowering Lives," and "Connecting Lives." "Saving Lives" covers topics like vaccinations, sanitation, healthy lifestyles, and longevity.