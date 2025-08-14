Baku hosts official ceremony celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day [PHOTOS]

14 August 2025 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

On August 14, an official event was held in Baku to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day. The celebration began with the raising of the Pakistani flag accompanied by the national anthem, followed by recitations from the Holy Quran, Azernews reports.

Messages of congratulations from Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif were read during the ceremony, underlining the importance of this historic day for the people of Pakistan.

Addressing attendees, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin highlighted the historical significance of the occasion. He praised the strong ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, drawing attention to the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan held in Lachin on May 28.

The ambassador also emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Victory, describing it as a landmark event in military history and an important milestone for regional stability.