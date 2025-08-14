Armenia to hold meetings on drafting new constitution

14 August 2025 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Meetings will soon be held in Armenia to begin the process of drafting a new Constitution, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

The country’s Constitutional Reform Council is expected to convene in the near future to discuss the framework for the new Constitution.

Earlier this year, in February, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the nation, emphasizing the need to hold a nationwide referendum to adopt a new Constitution.

Initially, representatives of the Armenian government had announced plans to prepare the new constitutional draft before the next parliamentary elections scheduled for 2026.

It should be noted that on August 8, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States of America Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration regarding the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

On the same day, as part of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia."

Additionally, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint appeal to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, calling for the formal closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office related to the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the activities of the High-Level Planning Group.