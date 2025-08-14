Turkish ports handle over 33 million tons of cargo in previous month

14 August 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

In July 2025, Turkish ports received a total of 33.59 million tons of cargo, according to data from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure shared with TurkicWorld.

During this period, 2.29 million tons of cargo were transported to domestic ports by ships under the Turkish flag, while 33.30 million tons were carried by vessels flying foreign flags.

The Ministry also reported that 5.53 million tons of transit cargo passed through Turkish ports in July.

For the period from January to July 2025, Turkish ports handled a cumulative 243.74 million tons of cargo. Of this, 16.98 million tons were carried by Turkish-flagged vessels, and 226.76 million tons by vessels under foreign flags. Transit cargo over these seven months totaled 40.14 million tons.

In terms of ship arrivals, Turkish ports welcomed 6,357 vessels in July 2025. Of these, 3,907 were Turkish-flagged, while 2,450 flew foreign flags. From January to July 2025, a total of 35,802 vessels arrived at Turkish ports, including 23,473 Turkish-flagged ships and 12,329 foreign-flagged ships, according to the Ministry.