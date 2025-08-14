Albayrak Group and Senegal sign strategic agricultural agreement

14 August 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

With food security and self-sufficiency in agriculture emerging as one of the most pressing national security issues worldwide following the Russia–Ukraine war, Senegal, like many African nations, has identified agriculture as a strategic sector and prioritized investment in the field.

Albayrak Group, which has distinguished itself not only with construction and port investments but also with agricultural initiatives, reached an agreement with the delegation led by Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to launch a major agricultural project in Senegal. The project, designed to promote mechanization and modern farming practices, was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

Under the agreement, Albayrak Group will establish a tractor assembly plant in Senegal under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock and the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The facility is expected to serve the entire West African region. In addition to assembly, service, spare parts, and after-sales support, the project envisions the establishment of a vocational school specializing in agricultural training.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Sonko, accompanied by senior ministers, while Albayrak Group was represented by Chairman Ahmet Albayrak, Vice Chairman Nuri Albayrak, and Head of International Investments, Ports and Construction Yunus Yılmaz.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, who visited Türkiye with an extensive delegation between August 7–11, took part in the Senegal–Türkiye Business Forum in Istanbul following official meetings in Ankara. After the forum, Sonko held one-on-one meetings with the executives of around twenty Turkish companies selected by Senegal’s Public Works and Investment Promotion Agency (APIX), alongside ministers of foreign affairs, defense, economy and finance, energy, industry and trade, and agriculture.

This visit followed President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s official trip to Türkiye in late 2024 and reflects Senegal’s strategy of diversifying its alliances as part of the “Senegal 2050” vision. Coming immediately after his trip to China, Sonko’s Türkiye visit focused on strategic cooperation in defense, energy, finance, and agriculture, as well as large-scale infrastructure projects in construction to be developed through public–private partnerships and build-operate-transfer models.

Albayrak Group, known for port operations in countries such as Somalia, Guinea, Gambia, Congo, and Equatorial Guinea, has also made investments in construction, agriculture, public transport, and waste management across the continent. In the agricultural sector, its subsidiaries TÜMOSAN and Sukkar are listed among Türkiye’s largest industrial companies.

According to ISO’s annual ranking of Türkiye’s Top 500 Industrial Enterprises, TÜMOSAN ranks 388th, while Sukkar is included in the “Second 500” list. Both companies highlight the Group’s strong position in agricultural machinery and production.

Beyond Türkiye, Albayrak has carried out agricultural projects across Guinea and is preparing to expand agricultural production activities in Gambia, Sierra Leone, Congo, and Somalia. In cooperation with the African Development Bank, the Group has developed a special production and service model aimed at providing field-based solutions to Africa’s challenges in food security and self-sufficiency.