Thursday August 14 2025

US Treasury yields fall to lowest since May ahead of key inflation data

14 August 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds declined Thursday morning, reaching their lowest levels since May, as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of fresh producer price index (PPI) data scheduled before the market opens, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

