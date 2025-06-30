Armenia absent as CSTO foreign ministers meet in Kyrgyzstan

30 June 2025 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) convened today in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, with notable developments surrounding Armenia's participation, Azernews reports.

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov is attending the meeting, which is focused on regional and international security challenges, including the Middle East situation, information security, and countering radicalisation and extremism.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry confirmed that Armenia is not participating in person, though a representative may join via video link. So far, Yerevan has made no official comment on Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s absence, fueling further speculation over Armenia’s continued disengagement from CSTO activities.

The meeting agenda also includes proposals to establish a UN regional centre for the Sustainable Development Goals focused on Central Asia and Afghanistan, and discussions on future CSTO cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Armenia has repeatedly distanced itself from CSTO in recent years, criticising the bloc for failing to support Yerevan in its tensions with Azerbaijan and increasingly aligning itself with Western institutions.