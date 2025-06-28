Iran's military warns Trump against 'reckless rhetoric'

28 June 2025 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

Spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Mohamad Naeini, warned United States President Donald Trump on Saturday against pursuing his "reckless rhetoric" against Tehran, Azernews reports.

"Our advice to Trump is to open his eyes and stop the baseless talk and erratic behavior," Naeini stated during the funeral ceremony for IRGC personnel killed in Israeli strikes on Iran. "He still does not understand the real sources of Iran's power," he added. The IRGC spokesperson stressed that, if attacked again, Iran's response will be "more powerful and more devastating" than its recent response to Israeli attacks.

The comments come after Trump insisted American strikes on Iran "obliterated" its nuclear facilities and ensured the country won't try to develop nuclear weapons in the near future. He also criticized Iran for claiming the end of the war marked Tehran's victory over Israel.