AZAL resumes Baku-Tel Aviv flights amid regional stabilization

28 June 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, is resuming direct flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route starting June 28, 2025, following a temporary suspension prompted by heightened tensions in the Middle East, Azernews reports.

The airline emphasized that the earlier decision to halt operations was made in light of the closure of airspace in several countries and concerns over safety due to the regional security environment.

“The current stabilization of the situation in the region allows for the restoration of safe air transport between Azerbaijan and Israel,” AZAL noted in a statement.

Flight tickets are now available for purchase via the airline’s official website www.azal.az, its mobile app, ticket offices, and accredited travel agencies.

It should be recalled that AZAL had previously suspended its Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku flights from June 18 to June 30, and Baku-Tehran-Baku flights from June 19 to June 30, in response to escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran. The resumption marks a return to normal operations as the regional airspace reopens and security conditions improve.