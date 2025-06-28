MFA demands swift investigation into deadly FSB raid targeting Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg

28 June 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a strong statement condemning the killing and injury of Azerbaijani nationals during a raid by Russian security forces in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation, on the morning of June 27, Azernews reports.

“We express our deep concern regarding the killing of our compatriots and the serious injuries of some of them… as a result of the raid by the Russian Federal Security Service [FSB] on the houses where Azerbaijanis live, as well as the detention of 9 people,” the statement read.

The ministry called on Russian authorities to urgently investigate the incident and prosecute those responsible for what it described as unacceptable violence.

The raid reportedly targeted more than 10 apartments inhabited by members of the Azerbaijani community. The Safarov family, originally from Aghdam, was among the main targets. Two brothers, Ziyeddin and Huseyn Safarov, were killed during the operation, and nine other individuals were detained.

According to available information, three people were hospitalized, all of whom are said to be in serious condition.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s reaction underscores growing concern in Baku over the treatment of its citizens abroad, particularly amid a sensitive geopolitical environment where issues of ethnic targeting and misuse of force could exacerbate regional tensions.

As of now, no official explanation has been released by Russian authorities regarding the motive behind the operation, nor has there been public comment from the FSB on the casualties or legal basis for the raid. Azerbaijani officials are expected to follow up with diplomatic measures in the coming days.