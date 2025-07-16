Icelandic volcano erupts, forcing tourists to evacuate famous geothermal spa

16 July 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

A volcanic eruption in Iceland forced tourists to evacuate the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa on Wednesday as images captured lava flowing through a fissure in the Earth’s surface, Azernews reports.

The eruption began around 4 a.m. following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, Iceland’s Met Office said.

"In an abundance of caution, the town of Grindavík and the Blue Lagoon were successfully evacuated," Iceland’s government said. "Travelers in the area are advised to monitor air quality, as gas pollution from the eruption site may occur."

Lava from the eruption is flowing southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape that is 2,296 to 3,280 feet wide, according to the Met Office.

Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by volcanic activity since November 2023 when a volcano in the area came to life after lying dormant for some 800 years.

"Air traffic to and from Iceland is unaffected, and Iceland remains open and safe for tourists. This volcanic activity is highly localized and has no impact on infrastructure or attractions across the rest of Iceland," the country’s government said.

It described volcanic activity as a "fact of life in Iceland, and Icelanders have learned to live with its drawbacks and considerable advantages, such as geothermal energy."