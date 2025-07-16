National Library opens exhibition dedicated to prominent scholar [PHOTOS]

16 July 2025 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Library has opened a book exhibition titled "Honored Scholar, Professor Khalil Yusifli – 90" to celebrate the jubilee of Honored Scientist, Professor Khalil Yusifli, Azernews reports.

The virtual exhibition features official documents, the professor's research works, photographs, articles about the scholar's creative work published in the press, and other literature.

Those interested in exploring the virtual exhibition can use the provided link.

The traditional exhibition showcases the scholar's works, fundamental scientific research, valuable and substantial monographs, textbooks and teaching materials, his transliterations and translations, as well as books for which he served as scientific editor, compiler, and author of the "Foreword."

Additionally, literature is displayed that highlights his life, extensive scientific contributions, and his role in the development of literary studies.

With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library has an extensive collection of literature in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.

The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his personal library.

In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding. In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook "Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.

Over the past years, the National Library has signed a memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80 libraries.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to restore libraries in the Garabagh region.

A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund by a number of international organizations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and printing houses.