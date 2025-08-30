President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in China for a working visit
At the invitation of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in China for a working visit on August 30, Azernews reports.
A guard of honour was lined up in honor of the head of state at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Li Lecheng, Minister of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, and other officials.
