Heydar Aliyev Center awards certificates to participants of Chinese language courses [PHOTOS]

Certificates have been awarded to 20 students who successfully completed the first stage of the latest Chinese language courses held in a remote format, Azernews reports. The ceremony took place at Heydar Aliyev Center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

On the initiative and with the support of Leyla Aliyeva, since 2019, in joint partnership with the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), the Confucius Institute at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, and Beijing Foreign Studies University, remote Chinese language courses have been organized at UNEC. Classes for the third intake at UNEC began in December 2024.

At the certificate awarding ceremony, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics Adalat Muradov said that the remote Chinese language courses, launched in 2019 on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and under the leadership of Leyla Aliyeva, quickly attracted great interest. He noted that the number of applications increased many times at each stage. The rector emphasized that conducting courses remotely opens wide opportunities for Azerbaijanis living both in the country and abroad.

Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages Kamal Abdulla noted that since ancient times, caravans traveling from China to the West carried not only silk but also culture, literature, and art. According to him, Azerbaijan was also part of this cultural exchange, and samples of literature and culture were transmitted from here to China. Therefore, when addressing world literature, we encounter a diverse and rich panorama of Eastern and Western traditions. The rector emphasized that Chinese culture, language, literature, and the great philosophical heritage created by Confucius and Laozi are values that students should study.

At the event, course graduates Turana Kamalova and Aydan Gurbanova noted that the remote Chinese language courses opened new opportunities in their lives and had a positive impact on their future careers. Thanks to this program, they acquired important knowledge both for personal development and professional activities, the graduates said.

The speeches also noted that Azerbaijanis living in various regions of the country, as well as in China and other foreign countries, can join the courses. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation covers the tuition costs for families of martyrs, war veterans, and members of their families, as well as people from socially vulnerable groups. The training is designed for different age groups. The youngest participant to date is 14 years old, and the oldest is 74.

At the event held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, course participants also presented an artistic program celebrating Chinese culture.