Pashinyan escalates standoff with Armenian church leadership

Akbar Novruz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reignited tensions with the Armenian Apostolic Church by renewing his demand for the resignation of Catholicos Karekin II, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

The move underscores the deepening political-religious rift in Armenia, where the church historically holds immense social and cultural influence.

After a period of relative silence on the matter, Pashinyan firmly restated his stance during a recent briefing.

“My position regarding the Armenian Apostolic Church has not changed and cannot change under any circumstances. Ktrich Nersisyan (the secular name of Karekin II) must step down,” Pashinyan declared, signaling his intent to spearhead a movement aimed at securing the Catholicos’s departure.