Azernews.Az

Thursday August 28 2025

Azerbaijan’s trade with OTS countries grows steadily despite mixed dynamics

28 August 2025 09:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s trade with OTS countries grows steadily despite mixed dynamics
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

With trade volumes showing both consolidation and diversification, Azerbaijan’s growing engagement with OTS partners highlights the bloc’s increasing importance in regional economic integration and long-term strategic connectivity.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more