Ukraine strikes deep into Russia, hitting key drone facility in Taganrog

13 January 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

While Moscow continues to carve out small territorial gains in Ukraine, Kyiv tries to demonstrate its striking power based on restricted and domestically produced resources.

In detail, Russia’s Defense Ministry claims full occupation of Novoboikivske village of Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.

On the other hand, Kyiv claims to hit regions close to the front. Thus, the port in Novorossysk was one of the infrastructure targeted by the Ukrainian forces. According to the local media outlets, two oil tankers waiting for the loading were hit. Moreover, Ukrainian forces stroke Azovska substation and ammunition depot in Makiivka, which located in the occupied territories, and Russia’s Oryol oblast.

However, blowing out Atlant Aero enterprise located in Taganrog town, Rostov region, the Russian Federation was unexpected news for many. The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces circulated the news and emphasized that domestically developed missiles did strike.

It is worth noting that missiles capable hitting deep inside Russia was the weakest point of Ukraine. Despite all attempts, allies either has not provided Ukraine with the said missile or prohibited Ukraine to strike Russian territories. So Ukraine was forced to develop its missile technology and the country developed missiles such Neptun, Long Neptun, Hrim, Flamingo and more. Kyiv did not shed light which of these missiles was used in the attack,

The Governor of Rostov Yuriy Slyusar confirmed the attack, but he did not specified which facilities were targeted.

It is worth noting that Atlant Aero is an industrial enterprise in Taganrog, Russia, known for its role in the development and production of military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and related systems. The company manufactures fixed-wing strike drones in the Molniya family, including Molniya-1, Molniya-2, and reconnaissance variants, which have been widely used by Russian forces during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Besides, Atlant Aero also produces components for the larger Orion combat drone program and is involved in creating control systems and electronic warfare equipment.