SpaceX wins approval to launch 7,500 new Starlink satellites

13 January 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

SpaceX has received regulatory approval to launch an additional 7,500 next-generation Starlink satellites into orbit.

Citing international media outlets, Azernews reports that the U.S.-based satellite company secured authorization from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy the new batch of Starlink satellites, significantly expanding its global satellite internet network.

With the approval covering 7,500 second-generation Starlink satellites, SpaceX will bring the total number of Starlink satellites worldwide to around 15,000.

The FCC said the decision not only allows SpaceX to deploy more satellites and broaden high-speed internet coverage, but also enables Starlink satellites to operate across five different frequency bands and provide direct-to-mobile phone connectivity outside the United States.

In a statement, the FCC подчеркнул that the expansion will allow SpaceX to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet services on a global scale.

Under the terms of the approval, SpaceX must launch 50 percent of the authorized satellites by December 1, 2028, with the remaining 50 percent required to be placed into orbit by December 2031, the FCC said.