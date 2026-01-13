President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Tartar Electromechanical Plant following reconstruction [PHOTOS]

13 January 2026 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Tartar Electromechanical Plant following its reconstruction on January 13, Azernews reports.

The head of state first laid flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the plant’s courtyard.

Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev briefed the President on the facilities established at the plant.

The plant was established in 1976 as the Tartar branch of the Lianozovo Electromechanical Plant. It began operations in April 1977, producing electrotechnical industry products and special-purpose items. In its early years, the plant manufactured tachometer and speedometer products for motorboats.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who laid the foundation of the plant, attended its official opening ceremony in 1978.

Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2005, the Ministry of Defense Industry was established, and the Tartar Electromechanical Plant was placed under its subordination.

A range of modern, high-precision technological equipment acquired from advanced countries has been installed at the facility, where various types of military-purpose products will be manufactured. The design of technological lines, establishment of production flows, and adaptation to serial production were carried out by local specialists of “Azersilah” Defense Industry Holding CJSC. Currently, production processes are being aligned with national military-technical standards and international quality standards. For this purpose, a quality control laboratory has been established.

Large-scale construction and reconstruction works have been carried out on the plant’s territory. New production and auxiliary buildings have been commissioned, while existing facilities have undergone reconstruction. Special polygons for ballistic and resource tests have also been created in line with technological requirements.

President Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to the development of the defense industry. Local companies are being established in this field, cooperation with foreign partners is expanding, and production volumes are increasing through the application of technologies that meet modern challenges. Last year, Azerbaijan produced military-purpose products worth 1.4 billion manats, part of which was supplied to the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, while another part was exported. Currently, Azerbaijan exports military-purpose products to nearly 20 countries.