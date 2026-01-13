Young Spectators Theater nears completion for new production [PHOTOS]

13 January 2026 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Rehearsals for a new stage production based on "Oil Boom Smiles on Everyone," a play by renowned Azerbaijani People's Writer Maksud Ibrahimbayov, are nearing completion at the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators, Azernews reports.

The performance is being staged as part of the "Oil Boom Smiles on Everyone" festival, dedicated to Ibrahimbayov's literary legacy. The festival runs from November 2025 through February 2026 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The theatre's press secretary, Samira Ashraf, noted that the premiere of the new production is scheduled for January 30.

The production is directed by Konstantin Soldatov, with stage design by Chingiz Babayev. Choreography is by Nigar Ibrahimbayli, while sound design is handled by Konstantin Soldatov and Platon Soldatov. The director of the performance is Shovgi Huseynov.

The cast features Honoured Artists Shovgi Huseynov, Elnur Huseynov, and Rasim Jafar, alongside actors Bahram Hasanov, Asya Atakishiyeva, Kerem Hadizadeh, Sabina Mammadzada, Nurlan Suleymanli, Manaf Dadashov, Shabnam Huseynova, Rashad Safarov, Umman Budagov, Mirzaga Mirzayev, Ramiq Nasirov, Adalat Abdulsamad, Huseyn Bayramov, Mehriban Huseynova, Jeyhun Mammadov, and Natiq Farzaliyev.

The upcoming premiere promises a vivid theatrical interpretation of Ibrahimbayov's work, bringing his sharp social insight and literary depth to the stage for a new generation of audiences.

With its rich history and experience, the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators has earned immense admiration and affection from art lovers.

The Baku Children's Theatre officially began its operations on September 20, 1928, following a decree from the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan. The first actors and directors of the theater included Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadaga Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, Yusif Dadashov, Susanna Majidova, Cavahir Iskandarov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Huseynagha Sadikhov, Karim Hasanov, Zafar Nematov, Maharram Hashimov, Alimammad Atayev, and others.

The Russian section of the theater was launched on November 6, 1928, with the play Five People by N. Smirnov and S. Serbakov, while the Azerbaijani section opened on January 30, 1930, with Against the Red Tie by N. Ivanter.

On July 18, 1936, the Baku Children's Theatre was renamed the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators by a decree of the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan.

The theatre's collective earned widespread recognition, winning the best antique performance award at the XII International Festival of Antique Art in Simferopol, held from June 4-11, 2010, for their performance of G. Figueredo’s Aesop.

In February 2011, the theatre performed Othello at the 32nd International Festival Fajr in Kurgan, Iran, where they returned home with great success.

By decision No. 41 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated March 19, 2009, the Azerbaijan State Youth Theatre, along with the Baku Camera Theatre, was merged into the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators. After significant renovation and modernisation in April of the same year, the theatre resumed its operations in a newly equipped building with updated technologies and a modern design.

The theatre actively participates in promoting Azerbaijan's cultural achievements, showcasing its work at numerous prestigious festivals, including the first Shaki International Theatre Festival, the 19th Belaya Veja ("White Castle") International Theatre Festival, the first International Martin McDonagh Festival, the 17th Black Sea International Theatre Festival, and the 5th International Theatre Festival Northern Meetings, among others.

Throughout its history, the theater has successfully staged a wide range of important productions, such as Sheikh Sanan (Huseyn Javid), Aydin (Jafar Jabbarli), Road to Mekkah (Jalil Mammadguluzadeh), Cherry Garden (Anton Chekhov), Othello (William Shakespeare), Aesop (Guillermo Figueredo), Hekayati Khirs Gouldour Basan (Mirza Fatali Akhundov), Victoria (Hamsun), The Trick of the Witch (Y. Schwartz), Aladdin's Magic Lamp (Arabic Folk Tale), The Last Train or Dogs (I. Fahmi, O. Kazimi), Nutcracker (E.T.A. Hoffmann), and Sleeping Beauty.