Tuesday January 13 2026

Azerbaijan’s oil fund holds $2.8 billion in Italian investments

13 January 2026 14:06 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) currently manages an investment portfolio in Italy with a market value of $2.8 billion, Azernews ​reports, citing Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced during the sixth session of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

