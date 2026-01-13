Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan expand academic and cultural cooperation in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

13 January 2026 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center, operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, continues to play a key role in strengthening humanitarian, cultural, and educational ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Through its wide-ranging initiatives, the Center actively promotes Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage while enhancing academic dialogue and long-term cooperation between institutions of the two countries.

As part of ongoing efforts, a meeting took place between the leadership of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center and the Tashkent University of Economics and Pedagogy, Azernews reports.

The meeting brought together Akif Marifli, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center, and Shakarbay Janikulov, Rector of the Tashkent University of Economics and Pedagogy.

During the discussions, the sides explored prospects for implementing joint projects in the fields of science, education, and culture.

They also highlighted the dynamic development of high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, noting that these ties continue to strengthen thanks to the far-sighted and consistent policies of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The talks concluded with the signing of a cooperation agreement. Under the agreement, the establishment of the Khalid Said Khojayev Azerbaijan Studies Teaching and Research Center is planned at the university.

The new center will serve as a specialized platform for the study of Azerbaijan's history, culture, language, and literature, as well as for the development of academic and scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Plans include conducting joint research projects, implementing academic exchange programs, organizing scholarly and educational events, and supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing the intellectual potential of young people.

The center will bear the name of Khalid Said Khojayev, an outstanding scholar, poet, and translator who played a significant role in shaping scientific and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, is an institution that operates under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The center strengthens cultural, educational, scientific, and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

It hosts museums that highlight the history of Azerbaijan, the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the historical friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The center facilities also support cultural and educational activities, including music, dance, and folklore ensembles, and provide space for events that promote Azerbaijani traditions.

Over the years, the Cultural Center has played a significant role in advancing bilateral cooperation through diverse programs and initiatives. It has been recognized as one of the most active foreign cultural centers in Uzbekistan, engaging media, public figures, and civil society in cultural dialogue.

Through exhibitions, presentations, and collaborations with local institutions, the center fosters greater understanding of Azerbaijan’s culture, history, and language.

In addition to its own events, the center contributes to broader educational and cultural cooperation by supporting initiatives such as establishing Azerbaijani cultural corners in libraries and facilitating academic exchange programs, further reinforcing the cultural bridge between the two nations.