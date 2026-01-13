Italy accounts for 38% of Azerbaijan’s gas exports, says Energy Minister

13 January 2026 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Italy imported 9.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan last year, accounting for 38 per cent of Azerbaijan’s total gas exports, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

As reported by Azernews, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Shahbazov noted that productive discussions were held with Edmondo Cirielli, Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, within the framework of the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

According to the minister, the talks focused on strengthening the countries’ multidimensional strategic partnership and reviewing new projects on the bilateral cooperation agenda.

“We assessed achievements that reinforce our strategic partnership across all areas, as well as promising opportunities for cooperation with Italy - our key energy partner, which received 38 per cent, or 9.5 billion cubic meters, of Azerbaijan’s gas exports last year - covering energy, transport, investment, and technological innovation,” Shahbazov wrote.

He also emphasized that the meeting resulted in the adoption of an Action Plan for 2026–2027, envisaging the implementation of 65 measures across 18 priority areas.

Azerbaijani gas is supplied to Italy via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), one of the core components of the Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers natural gas from the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea directly to European markets.

As of January 1, 2026, TAP has provided additional long-term transmission capacity under a new Gas Transportation Agreement (GTA), further enhancing Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security.