Military unit conducts tactical training exercise under 2026 Armed Forces plan [PHOTOS]

13 January 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A tactical training exercise of the N military unit was carried out in line with the Armed Forces’ 2026 training plan, the Ministry of Defense announced, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen operational readiness and command effectiveness, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, a field-based command and control point was established during the exercise.

From there, the actions of participating units in executing assigned tasks were specified and coordinated on operational maps, while unit commanders delivered reports on the decisions taken under simulated combat conditions.

The exercise placed particular emphasis on improving the rapid and flexible decision-making capabilities of command staff, enhancing coordination and interaction between headquarters and subordinate units, and increasing the overall combat capability of the formation.

Special attention was also given to developing the field, tactical, and practical skills of military personnel, ensuring they can effectively operate in dynamic and challenging environments.

The training aimed to assess readiness levels, refine command procedures, and strengthen the ability of units to act cohesively during complex operational scenarios, in line with modern military requirements.