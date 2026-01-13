Protocol signed following 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission

13 January 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

A protocol marking the outcomes of the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission has been signed, Azernews reports.

The signing took place today in Baku during the sixth session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli.

During the event, a two-year Action Plan (2026–2027) was also adopted, outlining the implementation of 65 measures across 18 sectors aimed at strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.