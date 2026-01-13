Azeri Light crude price falls at Ceyhan, rises in Italy

13 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil at Italy’s Augusta port rose slightly on the CIF basis, increasing by $0.03, or 0.04 percent, to $68.54 per barrel compared with the previous trading session, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, the price of Azeri Light at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port declined on the FOB basis. The price of one barrel fell by $0.22, or 0.3 percent, to $66.43.

The price of Russia’s Urals crude dropped more sharply, decreasing by $0.74, or 2.06 percent, to $35.19 per barrel.

In the North Sea, Dated Brent crude also edged lower, falling by $0.06, or 0.09 percent, to $65.42 per barrel compared with the previous level.

Under Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget, the average oil price is projected at $65 per barrel.