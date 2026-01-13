Armenia signals shift at Akhurik crossing, Russian border guards to step back

13 January 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenian authorities are planning to remove Russian border guards from the Akhurik border checkpoint on the border with Türkiye in the near future, a diplomatic source told Armenian media, Azernews reports.

According to the source, a decision to hand over control of the Akhurik checkpoint has already been taken, and preparatory steps, including the installation of a flagpole, have been completed. At the same time, Russian border guards are expected to remain present at the checkpoint. The condition of the railway line connecting Armenia with Türkiye is also reportedly being assessed.

Other sources indicate that the Turkish side has already begun construction work in the Margara checkpoint area. Taken together, the launch of construction activities by Türkiye and the reported preparations at Akhurik point to serious intentions by both sides to move toward opening the border in the foreseeable future.

At the same time, Armenian law enforcement officials have privately expressed concerns over a potential increase in border violations. Official data show that 160 cases of illegal border crossings were registered in 2024, compared with 78 cases in 2023, representing a significant rise year on year.

According to officials, individuals involved in illegal crossings are often citizens of third countries, including Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who view Armenia as a transit route. The situation is further complicated by Armenia’s practice of releasing such individuals or granting them refugee status, which, officials warn, may contribute to a continued increase in illegal migration flows.