Iran protests: U.S. warns citizens and French non-essential diplomatic staff withdrawn

13 January 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Tensions remain high in Iran, following demonstrations that erupted on December 28, 2025, Azernews reports.

Although Iranian officials announced that the situation was under control and organized pro-government rallies yesterday, anti-government protesters flooded the streets in Tehran at night.

Meanwhile, the Iranian rial dropped sharply, approaching near-zero value against the euro and U.S. dollar. Furthermore, according to Iranian and French media outlets, France withdrew its non-essential diplomatic staff from Iran.

Conflicting reports also come over the Pond. Thus, on January 12, U.S. President Donald Trump noted that Iranian leaders had called to negotiate, and a meeting was set up. U.S. media outlets later reported that Iran’s Foreign Minister had approached Steve Witkoff seeking discussions.

Despite all these developments, the world woke up to news that the U.S. had issued a new alert advising its citizens to leave Iran or shelter in place. Donald Trump also wrote on his official Truth Social account that countries conducting business with Iran would be required to pay a 25% tariff on all trade with the United States.

The removal of French non-essential diplomatic staff and the issuance of the new alert have raised expectations that tensions will continue to rise.