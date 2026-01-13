National shooters to compete at European Championships

13 January 2026 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan will be represented by two talented shooters at the U21 European Championships, Azernews reports.

Leyli Aliyeva and Imran Garayev will showcase their skills at the prestigious event in Burgas, Bulgaria.

The duo will compete in the 10-meter air pistol discipline, testing their precision and focus against Europe's best young marksmen.

In addition to their individual events, Aliyeva and Garayev will also join forces in the mixed team competition, highlighting Azerbaijan's strength in collaborative as well as solo performance.

The championship is set to take place from February 9–15, promising a week of thrilling competitions.

Shooting has long held a place in Azerbaijani sport. Stand shooting in the region dates back to the early 20th century, and Azerbaijan first sent marksmen to the Olympic Games in 1988 in Seoul, establishing its presence on the world stage.

Since then, Azerbaijani athletes have continued to make their mark: Irada Ashumova captured an Olympic bronze medal in Athens in 2004, while other shooters have competed with distinction in international events.

The growth of the sport has been supported by world-class facilities such as the Baku Shooting Centre, offering competitive ranges from 10 to 300 meters and recognised as one of the most advanced complexes in Europe.

Established in 1992, the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation serves as the cornerstone of the sport's organisation and development nationwide.

Azerbaijan has also hosted major international competitions, including the ISSF World Shooting Championships in Baku, which drew athletes from more than 100 countries and were praised for their high organisational standards.

National competitions, such as the Azerbaijan Championship in bullet and stand shooting, continue to nurture local talent, attracting over 100 athletes and producing top performers like Zeynab Sultanova, Ruslan Lunev, and Imran Garayev.