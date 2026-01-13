Baku hosts National Championship for Young Culinary Students [PHOTOS]

13 January 2026 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

The 6th Republican Championship for Young Culinary Students, dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association (ANCA), was held in conjunction with ANCA's reporting and election conference in Baku, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony featured welcoming speeches by Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the State Support to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan, as well as representatives from government bodies, professional and public organisations, educational institutions, and leading experts and masters of culinary art. Speakers highly praised ANCA's activities in developing and promoting Azerbaijan's national culinary heritage.

The championship brought together young culinary students from higher and vocational educational institutions in Baku, Sumgayit, Barda, Tartar, Gabala, Neftchala, Shabran, Ismayilli, and other regions of the country.

Following the competition, winners were announced across various categories.

At the reporting and election conference, ANCA President, holder of the Order of Shohrat, Honoured Cultural Figure, Doctor of Philosophy in History, and Professor Tahir Amiraslanov delivered a brief overview of the association's history and its activities. The event also included an award ceremony honouring individuals who have supported ANCA over many years.

During the conference, reports covering the past five years were presented and approved by a majority vote. A new leadership team was elected for the next five-year term, including the president, vice president, board of directors, audit commission, board of trustees, and restaurateurs' council. Tahir Amiraslanov was re-elected as ANCA President, while Rasmia Allahverdiyeva was elected Vice President.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony for the championship winners and the presentation of certificates to graduates of the "Chef" and "Pastry Chef" courses organized by ANCA in cooperation with the Azerbaijan State Employment Agency.