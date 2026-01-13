Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 13 2026

Social insurance coverage in Azerbaijan rises by over 164,000 in 2025

13 January 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)
Social insurance coverage in Azerbaijan rises by over 164,000 in 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan recorded a notable increase in the number of people covered by its social insurance system in 2025, reflecting continued expansion of formal employment and improved registration practices.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more