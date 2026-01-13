Azerbaijan, Italy deepen strategic ties in high-level foreign ministry talks

13 January 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On January 13, 2026, a high-level meeting took place in Baku between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Edmondo Cirielli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, who is visiting the country, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the officials expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy and discussed the prospects for deepening their multidimensional strategic partnership across political, security, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, and educational spheres.

Particular attention was given to joint initiatives in the fields of energy and education, including the work of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, which was highlighted as a key platform for fostering cooperation.

The officials also noted the successful conclusion of the 6th session of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Baku the same day, emphasizing that the agreements reached are expected to give a further boost to bilateral relations.

In addition, the meeting addressed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, with discussions focusing on energy and transportation projects, as well as alternative energy initiatives.

Other international and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the talks.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy. The consultations were led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev and his Italian counterpart, Edmondo Cirielli.