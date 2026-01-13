Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 13 2026

Italy’s investments in Azerbaijan reach $805 million, energy cooperation deepens

13 January 2026 14:27 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Italy has invested $805 million in Azerbaijan to date, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the sixth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy held in Baku, Azernews reports.

