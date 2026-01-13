Gabala to host Int'l Winter Fairy Tale Music Festival

13 January 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

From February 5–8, Gabala will host the International Winter Fairy Tale Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Baku Music Academy with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Gilan, marking the festival's second edition.

The project continues the tradition of the Gabala International Music Festival, which has been bringing together music lovers since 2009.

During the festival, the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala will host a rich and diverse program, including a concert dedicated to the memory of Gara Garayev, evenings of vocal and chamber music, a flamenco-jazz night, and a series of solo performances. Attendees will have the great opportunity to enjoy beloved works by both Azerbaijani and international composers.

The festival will feature an impressive lineup of performers, bringing together some of Azerbaijan's most celebrated musicians alongside international guests.

Among them are People's Artists of Azerbaijan, Farhad Badalbayli and Murad Adigozalzade, as well as Honored Artists Afaq Abbasova, Ayyub Guliyev, and Emil Afrasiyab.

The stage will also showcase the talents of laureates from national and international competitions, including Aysun Mahmudova, Azer-Rza, Aytaj Shikhalizade, Hasan Bilalov, Ibrahim Babayev, Mahir Taghizade, Nijat Aslanov, and Ruslan Huseynov.

Audiences will be treated to performances by esteemed music ensembles such as the Symphonic Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Azerbaijan State String Quartet, as well as special guests from Spain—Cristina Cazorla, Javier Moreno, and Andrés Barrios.